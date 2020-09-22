COVID-19: Warren County Drag Strip Cited For Social Distancing Violations

A drag strip in Warren County is facing several coronavirus-related citations after failing to enforce social distancing standards, authorities said.

More than 1,000 guests visited the 50-year-old Island Dragway in Independence Township over the weekend, NJ.com reports.

“Police responded to traffic and there [were] over a thousand patrons there so that owner was also cited for [executive order] violation,” said New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan during a media briefing in Trenton on Monday.

Additional details about the violations were not immediately available, authorities said.

According to its website, Island Dragway is operating at 50 percent capacity and requires each guest to sign a COVID-19 waiver for each visit.

A recent Facebook post from the venue stated that events will be limited to 500 people total “for the foreseeable future.” As a result, the Grudgefest event scheduled for Sept. 26 will be replaced with a test and tune.

“Social distancing will apply and masks will continue to be required any place where distance is difficult to maintain,” the post read. “We will update on the Swap Meet, which we had previously had the ok on, when we have more info.”

