COVID-19: Warren County District Goes Remote After 4 Positive Cases, 80 Under Quarantine

Valerie Musson
Mansfield Township School District has halted in-school learning through Dec. 11 after four positive cases were identified at an elementary school with an additional 80 close contacts under quarantine, officials said.
Photo Credit: Mansfieldschool.com

Mansfield Township School District has halted in-school learning through Dec. 11 after four positive cases were identified at an elementary school with an additional 80 close contacts under quarantine, officials said.

The four cases were among students and staff at Mansfield Township Elementary School, Superintendent Anthony Giordano said Monday in a letter to parents.

The cases — all unrelated — led to the identification of 80 close contacts who are now under quarantine, Giordano said.

“We are thankful for the continued community support and understanding of the difficult decisions that impact everyone’s lives,” the letter read. “We encourage students to continue following the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention promoted safeguards.”

