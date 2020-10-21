COVID-19: Phillipsburg HS Sports Team Quarantined After Player On Opposing Team Tests Positive

Phillipsburg High School switched to remote learning for two weeks with an entire athletic team under quarantine after a player on an opposing team tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

Superintendent Gregory A. Troxwell did not say which team was under isolation in a letter sent Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, Troxwell encourages all students and staff members in the district to stay vigilant in preventing the spread: wear masks, wash hands frequently and continue to social distance.

Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus is encouraged to stay home.

Troxwell reminds parents of students within the district to fill out the COVID-19 Self-Declaration Form on the ‘Health Center’ page of the district’s website. Once completed, the form is automatically sent to the designated COVID-19 response team for review.

“Please know the health and safety of our students and staff are our utmost priority,” Troxwell said. “We thank you for your continued cooperation and support.”

