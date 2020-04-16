COVID-19: Phillipsburg Bridge Monitor Tests Positive

A bridge monitor at the Northampton Street Toll-Supported Bridge between Phillipsburg and Easton, PA has tested positive for COVID-19, Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission officials said Wednesday.

The employee worked overnight shifts between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Most recently, the employee worked shifts on March 30 and 31 as well as April 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9, WRNJRadio reports .

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Commission is recommending pedestrians who crossed the Northampton Street Bridge in the overnight hours on the previously mentioned dates and may not have socially distanced themselves from a Commission employee that they encountered, to monitor their symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if they are feeling ill,” officials said.

DRJTB officials continue to take measures to reduce contamination and exposure risks, including the collection of tolls via E-ZPass or the mailing of bills to registered vehicle owners.

