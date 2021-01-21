Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Northampton
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
News

COVID-19: 2021 Hackettstown St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hackettstown has been canceled, the local business improvement district announced.
The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hackettstown has been canceled, the local business improvement district announced. Photo Credit: Hackettstown Business Improvement District (BID) via Facebook

The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hackettstown has been canceled, the local business improvement district announced on social media.

“Due to the current pandemic, the Hackettstown BID has regretfully made the decision to cancel the 2021 St Patty's Day Parade,” reads a Thursday Facebook post from the HBID.

It’s unclear how the town will celebrate the March 17 holiday — but it “will not be quiet,” officials said.

“The town will not be quiet that week,” the post said. “We will celebrate in a safe and festive way! Please look out for details.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.