COVID-19: 2021 Hackettstown St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled

The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hackettstown has been canceled, the local business improvement district announced on social media.

“Due to the current pandemic, the Hackettstown BID has regretfully made the decision to cancel the 2021 St Patty's Day Parade,” reads a Thursday Facebook post from the HBID.

It’s unclear how the town will celebrate the March 17 holiday — but it “will not be quiet,” officials said.

“The town will not be quiet that week,” the post said. “We will celebrate in a safe and festive way! Please look out for details.”

