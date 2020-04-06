Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Coronavirus Testing Site Coming To Warren County

Valerie Musson
A coronavirus testing at Warren County Technical School will be open to county residents.

The site, located at 1500 Rt. 57 in Franklin Township, will operate as a drive-thru site starting Wednesday, officials said.

Residents displaying COVID-19 symptoms can be tested from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 8; Thursday, April 9; Saturday, April 11; Monday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 14, and more dates may be added, officials said.

Patients must be pre-screened and approved by a St. Luke’s University Health Network provider.

Patients who have primary care with another network are asked to call the St. Luke’s Warren Hills Family Practice at 908-847-3100 to receive screening.

Once approved, patients must make an appointment using the online scheduling tool .

Call the county health department at 908-475-7960 for more information about the testing site.

