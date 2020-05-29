Child Porn Gets Manville Man 3-Year Prison Term, Parole Supervision For Life

A Manville man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced to three years in state prison with parole supervision for life, authorities said Friday.

Brandon Heaton, 23, was arrested in March 2019 following a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force (ICAC), Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams.

Heaton was indicted by a grand jury in June 2019, and pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of child porn, the prosecutor said.

He was sentenced on Wednesday by Superior Court judge Angela Borkowski.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.