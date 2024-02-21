At 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Manchester Road and found Steven Spivey dead and having suffered a stab wound, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson and Raritan Township Police Chief Alfred Payne said.

Officers then encountered Domonique Preston, who lives in the home, and arrested her at the scene, authorities said.

She was charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses and is being held at Warren County Correctional Center pending her first court appearance on Feb. 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.