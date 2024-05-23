Man Robs Bank In Warren County, Prosecutor Says

At 9:50 a.m., the Lopatcong Township Police Department was dispatched to a robbery in progress at the First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union at 501 Baltimore St., the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

A man entered the credit union and demanded money from the teller, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked contact the Lopatcong Township Police Department at 908-859-1212 or the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 908-475-6643.

There were no reports of any robbery attempts at any other banks, authorities said.

