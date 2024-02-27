Fair 59°

Man Dozing While Driving Had Syringes In Vehicle: Hackettstown PD

A 46-year-old Washington Borough man was arrested and charged after police in Hackettstown found syringes in his car when he was dozing while driving on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 23, authorities said.

Sam Barron

At 2:39 p.m., police responded to East Baldwin Street for a report of a man, Joseph Kovalovsky, nodding out while driving, officers said on Facebook. Police determined Kovalovsky was driving under in the influence, officers said. A search of his vehicle discovered CDS containers, syringes and wax folds containing suspected CDS residue.

Kovalovsky was hit with multiple drug and vehicle charges including possession, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence. He was lodged in the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

