Man Dozing While Driving Had Syringes In Vehicle: Hackettstown PD

At 2:39 p.m., police responded to East Baldwin Street for a report of a man, Joseph Kovalovsky, nodding out while driving, officers said on Facebook. Police determined Kovalovsky was driving under in the influence, officers said. A search of his vehicle discovered CDS containers, syringes and wax folds containing suspected CDS residue.

Kovalovsky was hit with multiple drug and vehicle charges including possession, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence. He was lodged in the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

