Rita’s Italian Ice Opens New Hackettstown Store

Rita’s Italian ice & Frozen Custard has opened a new Hackettstown store for the summer season.
The new store, located at 470 Schooleys Mountain Rd., held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.
With more than two dozen locations throughout the Garden State, Rita’s was launched in 1984 and has become known for its one-of-a-kind collection of sweet frozen treats like frozen custard, gelati, “misto shakes” (Italian ice blended with custard) and more.
The new locally-owned Hackettstown store is the self-described “ultimate treat destination for families,” its Facebook page says.
“Whether you enjoy Rita's famous Italian Ice, award-winning Frozen Custard, our #1 treat Gelati, or another signature treat, we're committed to providing a dose of happiness with every visit,” says Rita’s Facebook page.
Rita’s in Hackettstown is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rita’s Italian ice & Frozen Custard, 470 Schooleys Mountain Rd., Hackettstown
