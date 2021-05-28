Rita’s Italian Ice Opens New Hackettstown Store

Rita’s Italian ice & Frozen Custard has opened a new Hackettstown store for the summer season.

The new store, located at 470 Schooleys Mountain Rd., held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

Congratulations on your grand opening and welcome to Washington Township Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. Stop by today and say hi to owners Beth and Randy and enjoy. Posted by Mayor Matt Murello on Friday, May 28, 2021

With more than two dozen locations throughout the Garden State, Rita’s was launched in 1984 and has become known for its one-of-a-kind collection of sweet frozen treats like frozen custard, gelati, “misto shakes” (Italian ice blended with custard) and more.

The new locally-owned Hackettstown store is the self-described “ultimate treat destination for families,” its Facebook page says.

“Whether you enjoy Rita's famous Italian Ice, award-winning Frozen Custard, our #1 treat Gelati, or another signature treat, we're committed to providing a dose of happiness with every visit,” says Rita’s Facebook page.

Rita’s in Hackettstown is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rita’s Italian ice & Frozen Custard, 470 Schooleys Mountain Rd., Hackettstown

