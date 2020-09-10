Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Popular PA Bakery Expands To Phillipsburg

Valerie Musson
Charlie's Bakery's Phillipsburg storefront is located at 390 South Main St. Photo Credit: Town of Phillipsburg via Facebook
Charlie’s Bakery — a Bethlehem, PA staple — has crossed state lines with the opening of its second location in Phillipsburg on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Town of Phillipsburg via Facebook
Charlie’s, named for owner, Charlie Dalrymple, is known for its wide selection of freshly baked breads, bagels, cakes, donuts and so much more. Photo Credit: Town of Phillipsburg via Facebook
With baked good selections rotating on a daily basis, Charlie’s uses the excitement of mystery to lure in customers, who never know quite what they’re going to get. Photo Credit: Town of Phillipsburg via Facebook

A popular Bethlehem, PA bakery has crossed state lines with the opening of its second location in Phillipsburg.

Charlie’s Bakery -- named after its owner Charlie Dalrymple -- is known for its wide selection of both sweet and savory baked goods including breads, bagels, cakes, donuts, brownies and more. 

Favorited specialty items include Charlie's tomato pies, which are currently being offered as a special: Buy two quarter sheets and get one free, the business’s Facebook page says.

However, with baked good selections rotating on a daily basis, Charlie’s uses the excitement of mystery to lure in customers, who never know quite what they’re going to get.

The city was selected for Charlie’s second location so Dalrymple could return to his hometown, LehighValleyLive reported when the plans for the new location were revealed in May.

“We are always eyeing out other locations,” Dalrymple said, “but our main project at the moment is for the people of Phillipsburg, my old hometown, and to continue making the people of Bethlehem smile with our goodies.”

The new Phillipsburg storefront is located at 390 South Main St. with operating hours posted daily on the bakery’s Facebook page.

“Charlie's Bakery is open for business,” read a post on the town’s official Facebook page. “Welcome to the Town of Phillipsburg.”

