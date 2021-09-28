Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

BAIL REFORM: Freed On Double Gun Rap, Young Paterson Man Shoots, Kills Another, Authorities Say
Popular Hackettstown Deli Reopens Under New Name, Ownership [Look Inside]

Valerie Musson
Cozy Corner Bagel & Deli, 516 Willow Grove St., Hackettstown
Cozy Corner Bagel & Deli, 516 Willow Grove St., Hackettstown Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cozy Corner Bagel & Deli

A popular deli in Hackettstown has relaunched under new ownership with several building upgrades.

Cozy Corner Bagel & Deli — formerly The Grove Deli — is now open at 516 Willow Grove St. in Hackettstown.

The shop’s new menu ranges from deli staples like Boar’s Head sandwich meats to fresh made bagels, salads, soups, breakfast sandwiches and more.

As a reopening promotion, Cozy Corner is offering each and every customer a free cup of Coffee Roasters coffee until Oct. 1.

Scroll down to view photos of Cozy Corner’s new kitchen and dining room.

Cozy Corner is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Follow Cozy Corner Bagel & Deli on Facebook for the latest updates.

Cozy Corner Bagel & Deli, 516 Willow Grove St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

