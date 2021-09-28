Popular Hackettstown Deli Reopens Under New Name, Ownership [Look Inside]

A popular deli in Hackettstown has relaunched under new ownership with several building upgrades.

Cozy Corner Bagel & Deli — formerly The Grove Deli — is now open at 516 Willow Grove St. in Hackettstown.

The shop’s new menu ranges from deli staples like Boar’s Head sandwich meats to fresh made bagels, salads, soups, breakfast sandwiches and more.

As a reopening promotion, Cozy Corner is offering each and every customer a free cup of Coffee Roasters coffee until Oct. 1.

Cozy Corner is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cozy Corner Bagel & Deli, 516 Willow Grove St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

