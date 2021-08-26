Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Lifestyle

Newly Opened Phillipsburg Bar Features Local Craft Brews, Burgers, Pizzas And Pub Grub

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Tiptons Tavern, 3231 Belvidere Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Tiptons Tavern, 3231 Belvidere Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiptons Tavern

Tiptons Tavern is bringing local craft brews, hearty burgers and other delicious pub grub to the Phillipsburg bar scene.

The bar opens Thursday on Belvidere Road, its Facebook page says.

The pub’s menu features a large variety of classic pub fare — fresh burgers, steaks, thin-crust pizzas and plenty of fried comfort food appetizers.

Tiptons Tavern’s burgers boast a combination of short ribs, brisket and chuck to create “a flavorful grind with the perfect ratio of fat to lean,” the menu explains.

For now, the bar is open for dinner by reservation only due to staff shortages from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, guests are invited to sit and enjoy a drink at the bar from one of Tipton’s 16 taps featuring local, craft breweries from Warren and Hunterdon counties.

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at (908) 818-0415 after 1 p.m.

Follow the bar’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Tiptons Tavern, 3231 Belvidere Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.