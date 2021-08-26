Newly Opened Phillipsburg Bar Features Local Craft Brews, Burgers, Pizzas And Pub Grub

Tiptons Tavern is bringing local craft brews, hearty burgers and other delicious pub grub to the Phillipsburg bar scene.

The bar opens Thursday on Belvidere Road, its Facebook page says.

The pub’s menu features a large variety of classic pub fare — fresh burgers, steaks, thin-crust pizzas and plenty of fried comfort food appetizers.

Tiptons Tavern’s burgers boast a combination of short ribs, brisket and chuck to create “a flavorful grind with the perfect ratio of fat to lean,” the menu explains.

For now, the bar is open for dinner by reservation only due to staff shortages from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, guests are invited to sit and enjoy a drink at the bar from one of Tipton’s 16 taps featuring local, craft breweries from Warren and Hunterdon counties.

We are very excited to announce we will be open tomorrow Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4pm! Unfortunately, due to... Posted by Tiptons Tavern on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at (908) 818-0415 after 1 p.m.

Tiptons Tavern, 3231 Belvidere Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

