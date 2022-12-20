Iconic Frenchtown Brunch Spot Announces Permanent Closure After 18 Years

An iconic restaurant renowned for its farm-to-table brunch options is closing up shop at the end of the year after nearly two decades in Frenchtown.

Julie Klein, owner of the Lovin’ Oven on Trenton Avenue, made the announcement on the eatery’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, stating that the restaurant industry has changed and it’s “time to move on.”

“It’s with a heavy heart and SO MUCH GRATITUDE that we will be serving our last meal in the dining room of The Lovin’ Oven on January 1st,” reads the post, which was instantly flooded with reactions from longtime customers.

“What a magnificent 18 years it has been…My favorite memories will always be a full dining room stopping to sing a rousing round of happy birthday to a red faced guest, The New Years Eves filled with champagne and balloons, Italian Nights with the families, Storytimes with Lolly, warm spring days with the garage door open and the patio filled, Planned Parenthood benefits, school auctions…Sharing your special times with us meant the most.”

The beloved eatery had become legendary for a number of unique aspects — from its setting in a converted manufacturing warehouse near the Delaware River to its massive farm-to-table menu with “something for everyone.” It was even ranked among Hunterdon County’s most popular brunch spots in 2021.

“The magic of this place has been created by SO MANY and it is theirs as much as mine,” Klein writes in the farewell Facebook post. “And to every young person who came in shy and unsure and left confident and authentic-you are why I do it!”

But don’t fret, Lovin’ Oven lovers — after spending time with family, Klein may be back to “manifest a space” to “share a more intimate version of The Oven’s hospitality and yumminess,” the post says.

“I can’t wait for what’s next!” Klein writes.

“To every person who has supported, enjoyed and shared in the Lovin’ Oven I am so grateful. You have given me space to do what I cherish so much…feed people with love,” the post concludes. “We hope to see you over the next week and a half for a hug, a memory and a great meal. THANK YOU."

Lovin’ Oven, 62A Trenton Ave, Frenchtown, NJ 08825

