ID Released For Victim Of Delaware River Drowning: Prosecutor

Sandoval Bustamante Ronme “had told witnesses that he would attempt to swim” across the Delaware River into Pennsylvania but did not resurface after jumping into the water near McKeen and Howard Streets around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Ronme “called out for help” about halfway across the river before going underwater, the prosecutor added. His body was discovered by a private boater in about 7 feet of water.

Ronme was recovered by Pennsylvania Water Rescue. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

No foul play was suspected.

“With summer approaching, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office urges the community not to attempt to swim in or across the Delaware River,” Pfeiffer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.