'I Got You:' Video Shows Hackettstown Cop Lifting Elderly Woman Through Window Of Burning Home

The blaze broke out at a home on Thomas Drive just after 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Independence Township Police responded and assisted a 61-year-old woman out of the residence — but her mother was still trapped inside.

Hackettstown Police Officer Ryan Blankenship arrived, entered the home, and found the woman in a bedroom.

He then “went through the bedroom window and lifted her off the bed and handed her out the window” to Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Clyde Snyder and Independence Township Police Sgt. Scott Stocker and Officer Ortiz and turned over to the local first aid squad for further care.

“I got you,” the officer can be heard reassuring the woman as he lifts her up. He then tells his fellow responders as they waited at the window, “take her, boys,” while he lowers her outside and to safety during the coordinated rescue effort.

“Every day Hackettstown Police Officers come to work to serve those that live and travel through our community and at times, respond to assist a neighboring community,” police said.

“Officers never know when the next call will come or what that call will be, but they are always prepared. This video gives an insight into the officers’ courage and bravery that is displayed every single day.”

Scroll down to view the full 31-second video clip.

“Great work by all those involved with this rescue!” said Hackettstown Police.

