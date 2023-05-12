Hunterdon County YMCA Camp Counselor Sentenced In Child Sexual Assault Case: Prosecutor

Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, PA, was sentenced to concurrent 7-year terms in New Jersey State Prison on three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact and one count of third-degree child endangerment, as well as to a 5-year term on a count of possession of child sexual abuse material, subject to the No Early Release Act, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender and faces lifelong parole supervision when released.

Daranijo previously admitted guilt in the sexual assault of children under the age of 13 and possessing child pornography while working at YMCA Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township, Daily Voice reported.

The investigation was conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Forensics Unit, Special Victims Unit and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

