Hudson County Man Paid 15-Year-Old For Nearly 100 Explicit Snapchat Photos, Videos: Authorities

A Hudson County man was hit with child endangerment charges for allegedly paying a 15-year-old girl to send him dozens of explicit photos and videos on the Snapchat messenger app.

Washington Township Police Department
Washington Township Police Department Photo Credit: Washington Township Police Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

Julian A. Suarez, 21, identified himself as “Jay” on the app and sent the girl $240 for sending him “nearly 100 photographs and videos,” Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Thursday, June 15.

The investigation, led by Washington Township Police, began after the department received a report that a child was “receiving payments in exchange for sexually explicit pictures,” Pfeiffer said.

Suarez, of Maple Street in Secaucus, forwarded the payments despite knowing the girl’s age, the prosecutor added.

The reports were corroborated via a check of Suarez’s Snapchat account, leading to the issuing of a complaint-summons.

Suarez was charged with two counts of child endangerment, one for engaging in sexual conduct that would impair or debauch the morals of a child and the other for knowingly possessing images that depict child sexual abuse or exploitation.

