Horse Rescued From Creek In Hunterdon County: Whitehouse Rescue Squad

At 12:34 p.m. the Whitehouse Fire Company and Whitehouse Rescue Squad were alerted to the scene. The adverse weather made conditions difficult for first responders, but they were able to get the horse out of the creek and down the embarkment, rescuers said.

Members placed blankets on the horse to keep her warm while the lift system was constructed, rescuers said.

The horse was brought to a standing position by using multiple grip hoists along with a bipod to support the horse until she was able to stand on her own, rescuers said.

First responders were on scene for four hours before the horse was resting comfortably in her stall, rescuers said.

