‘Heartbroken:’ Gourmet Frenchtown Cheese Shop Set To Close After Business Deal Falls Through

Gourmand Epicerie on Race Street made the announcement on social media Monday, June 26, stating that the shop would be shuttered on Sunday, July 30 after nine years in business.

“This is due to the fact that a business deal to purchase the store fell through coupled with the decision of the building owner not to renew the lease,” the post says.

The shop’s merchandise will be offered at half-price until the store’s closing “as a show of thank you,” the owners say. Equipment is being offered as well.

“We of course are heartbroken, but it is time for us to move on from the community and the store to have its final chapter,” the post says.

“We have loved being part of the community and you being a part of our lives!”

Gourmand Epicerie, 16 Race St., Frenchtown, NJ

