Hampton Driver Killed In Head-On Crash Leaves Behind Wife, Kids

Christopher Jones, 56, of Hampton, was driving a Subaru north on Route 31 when he entered the left lane going against the flow of traffic and collided with a southbound Mack truck head-on, suffering fatal injuries around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, Daily Voice reported.

Christopher is remembered as a “kind soul” and adored his wife Monica, and their children, Ed, Manny, and Francesco, a GoFundMe launched for the family’s support says.

“We lost a key piece of our family when Chris passed away suddenly in a tragic automobile accident,” reads the campaign, organized by Providence More.

“Chris was his family's breadwinner and sadly was between jobs at the time of his passing and had no life insurance. With your help we would like to ease the family’s financial burden during this difficult time and for the foreseeable future.”

More than $6,300 had been raised for the family in the first day of the campaign’s creation. The proceeds will be used for Christopher’s funeral expenses and other short-term bills.

“Every little bit helps,” writes More.

“Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss of and adjust to life without their beloved husband and father.”

Click here to view the campaign on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.