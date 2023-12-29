Hackettstown To Ring In 2024 By Dropping Big M&M

Hackettstown is hosting its first ever New Year's Eve celebration and with the help of Mars, which is headquartered in the town and makes the popular candy, they will be dropping a large M&M at midnight.

“It's very exciting to be able to have our residents and visitors come together to witness the largest M&M ever falling from the sky to ring in the new year,” said Mayor Jerry DiMaio.

The festivities will take place at Main Street and Grand Avenue from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

