Hackettstown Lab Technician, ‘Strong And Loving Mother’ Alexis Tucker Dies, 28

Alexis Michele Tucker died Wednesday, Sept. 6, her obituary says. She was 28.

Alexis attended Warren County Community College, where she was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa and received a scholarship for maintaining a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a dual degree in Criminal Justice and Nursing Intent, eventually graduating with high honors.

She went on to become a certified lab technician while caring for her special needs son, Nicholas Vincent, with whom she shared an incredibly close bond.

Alexis was known for her artistic talents, such as playing the piano and crocheting. She also loved to cook and make trips to the beach.

Alexis is survived by her loving parents, John B. Tucker and Michele Simone-Tucker; her brother, Michael J. Tucker; her maternal grandparents, Michael and Camille Simone; paternal grandparents, Robert and Patricia Tucker; her godmother, Lisa Marie Simone and her husband, Tony “Nino” Rampulla; her uncle, Robert Tucker and his wife Anne (Walker) Tucker; and many more.

Alexis’ memorial was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown.

Donations were being made in Alexis’ loving memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN).

Click here to view the full obituary of Alexis Michele Tucker.

