7 Teens Charged With Aggravated Assault After Coordinated Attack On Phillipsburg Resident

The assault occurred at the intersection of Filmore and Hudson Streets around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, according to a Tuesday release from Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer.

The teens were each charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and criminal restraint with the risk of serious bodily injury.

The Phillipsburg School District also assisted with the investigation.

“The Phillipsburg Police Department and Phillipsburg School District will not tolerate any violence against our citizens,” Pfeiffer said. “All crimes will be investigated thoroughly and enforced to the fullest extent of the law.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.