Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Blaze In Clinton: FD (Photos)

At 9:07 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Route 31 South, Township of Clinton Division of Fire said on Facebook.

The first firefighters who arrived on scene were faced with heavy fire conditions from the front door and garage, and called for a second alarm upon arrival, firefighters said.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire as additional units arrived to the scene to extinguish the blaze, firefighters said. There were no reports of any injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.