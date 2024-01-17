Fair 21°

Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Blaze In Clinton: FD (Photos)

Firefighters faced a plume of flames as they worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire in Clinton on Monday, Jan. 15.

A fiery two-alarm fire in Clinton.

 Photo Credit: Township of Clinton Division of Fire
At 9:07 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Route 31 South, Township of Clinton Division of Fire said on Facebook

The first firefighters who arrived on scene were faced with heavy fire conditions from the front door and garage, and called for a second alarm upon arrival, firefighters said.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire as additional units arrived to the scene to extinguish the blaze, firefighters said. There were no reports of any injuries.

