At 1:46 p.m., firefighters in Kingwood responded to the fire off County Route 519, Kingwood Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 said on Facebook. The fire began in the wall of the barn, firefighters said.

Workers on the scene were able to safely evacuate animals from the barn, firefighters said. The homeowner and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, firefighters said.

