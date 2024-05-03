Fog/Mist 47°

Employees Hospitalized After Discharge At Warren County 911 Communications Center: Authorities

An accidental fire suppression discharge at the Warren County Public Safety Building and 911 Communications Center forced employees to be hospitalized on  the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, authorities said.

Sam Barron

The fire suppression discharge was caused by outside contractors working on the building, the county said in a release. As a precaution, county employees were taken to the hospital where they were checked, cleared and released, the county said.

Temporary 911 emergency communications were established using the county's Fieldcomm mobile communications vehicle in conjunction with the Phillipsburg Dispatch Center, the county said. The 911 Communications Center was up and running a few hours later, the county said.

