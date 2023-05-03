Donations Pour In As Devoted Warren County Mom Theresa Boylan Loses 7-Year Breast Cancer Battle

Theresa L. Boylan, of Hackettstown, died at Karen Ann Quinlan in Fredon on Thursday, April 27, her obituary says. She was 48.

Born in Syracuse, NY, Theresa was a former hairstylist at Hair Designs by Kim.

She was well-known throughout the community for her activism as a soccer club volunteer and as President of the Great Meadows PTO.

“Theresa loved everyone and is loved by all,” reads her memorial.

Theresa’s surviving family members include her caring husband, David Boylan; her children, Jack and Ava Boylan; her parents, Eugene and Margaret (Valdez) Kishpaugh; two brothers, Gerald “Butch” Smith and Michael Kishpaugh (wife Linda); two sisters, Susan Snyder (husband David) and Charlotte “June” Connolly (husband Marty); as well as many nieces and nephews who she was “extremely close with.”

Meanwhile, more than $42,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched just days before Theresa’s passing as of Wednesday, May 3.

“Theresa Boylan has been fighting breast cancer since 2016,” reads the fundraiser. “Today, Theresa’s body is beyond exhausted from the battle and she has begun hospice care. We are seeking help from our wonderful community and those that love Theresa.”

Tributes flooded social media as well:

“It is with great sadness to have to inform our clients that we have lost one of our own,” reads a tribute from Hair Designs by Kim. “Theresa fought a tough battle. She worked with us for a short time, but I feel like I’ve known her forever and will leave a big impression and a large hole in our hearts forever.”

Theresa’s memorial was scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown.

“She will always hold a special place in our hearts!” reads one of the numerous tributes on Theresa’s obituary. “She is an inspiration for us all…she is now no longer suffering, but is made whole…she will be missed by all.”

