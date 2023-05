The suspect vehicle struck the dog near Route 57 and Brantwood Terrace and fled shortly after 9:40 a.m. on Monday, May 29, Mansfield Township Police confirmed Tuesday on social media:

The dog had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, according to several comments on the post from those close to the owners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 908-689-6222.

