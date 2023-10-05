Crash Jams Route 80 In Knowlton

The collision happened in the westbound lanes, east of the Delaware Water Gap Rest Area.
While only one lane was closed as of 1:30 p.m., traffic crawled.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.
A crash on Route 80 had traffic piled up Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5 in Warren County.
The collision happened in the westbound lanes, east of the Delaware Water Gap Rest Area.
While only one lane was closed as of 1:30 p.m., traffic crawled.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE