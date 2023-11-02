Central PA Armed Robbery Spree Ends With Charges For 2 In Phillipsburg, NJ: Police

Officers investigating four armed robberies in Swatara Township between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 25 were made aware that a suspect had just fled their jurisdiction after an additional robbery on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The license plate on the suspect vehicle was associated with a home on the 3100 block of Derry Street in Paxtang Borough, where Darryn Damone Corbett and Duane Yancey were subsequently found and taken into custody.

Both were charged with robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy.

Additional charges were anticipated out of Phillipsburg, NJ, based on another armed robbery.

Both suspects were being held at Dauphin County Prison pending future court appearances.

