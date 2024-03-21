Candy Company Makes $70 Million Investment To Hackettstown Site

The company that produces M&Ms, Snickers, Altoids, and Ben's Original announced a $70 million investment to its site in Hackettstown.

The money will go toward a new Research and Development Innovation Studio, including a new test kitchen and packaging lab.

Mars celebrated the investment with a ribbon cutting that included an appearance by the blue and red M&Ms.

"The continued investment in our Hackettstown site re-affirms our commitment to innovation in New Jersey," Anton Vincent, the president of Mars Wrigley North America and Global Ice Cream said.

Mars' Garden State roots run deep. The company originally opened in Newark more than 80 years ago and has been in Hackettstown since 1958.

