Califon Rallies After One Injured, Home Damaged In New Year's Day Fire: Campaign

A family in Califon is feeling the love of the community after their home was severely damaged in a fire on New Year's Day,  according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched to support them.

A Califon home suffered severe damage in a New Year's Day blaze, according to a fundraiser.

 Photo Credit: Lebanon Township Fire Department
Sam Barron

At 11:11 a.m., the Lebanon Township Fire Department responded to a home at 207 Butternut Rd. in Califon for a structure fire, firefighters said on Facebook

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries and firefighters said they were able to safely evacuate several pets. Firefighters said they remained on scene for two hours.

The fundraiser is meant to support Elizabeth Berwind and Charles Kinney, the homeowners, with the financial burden they are facing in the wake of the blaze, including clothing, bills, and food. 

The house apparently suffered severe damage and will need to be gutted, according to the fundraiser. A bedroom was destroyed and the family will be displaced for several months, according to the campaign. As of Thursday, Jan. 11, more than $5,100 has been raised.

"That was my house and I appreciate all the help from everyone that came to our aide," Berwind said in a comment on the Lebanon Township Fire Department Facebook page.  

"You are all selfless, brave, and honorable. thank you for taking care of my daughter and making sure she was safe. Thank you all( first responders, friends, family, neighbors and strangers), our family is forever grateful for your support and kindness."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

