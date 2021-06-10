Contact Us
Video Shows Unidentified Teens Vandalizing Warren County Business, Say Police Seeking Clues

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking clues after a group of unidentified teens were caught on surveillance footage vandalizing property belonging to a Warren County business.
The teens were seen damaging and tipping over two tables in Washington Township, local police said.

“It is unknown why these tables were damaged but there are a few theories,” police said. “One, they were stuck at the ‘kids table’ one too many times during previous holidays.”

“Two, they never made it as table dancers. Three, they never got to sit at the ‘cool kids’ table at lunch.”

Scroll down to view the police department's 16-second surveillance clip.

Anyone with information about the teens’ identities is asked to call the WTPD Detective Bureau at (908) 689-1630.

