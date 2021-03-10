NOW OPEN: New Hackettstown Cafe Serves Pastries, Empanadas, Sandwiches And More

A new cafe has opened its doors in Hackettstown.

KK’s Cafe on Main Street serves all types of pastries, empanadas, sandwiches and more.

“We want to create a calm and peaceful place where you can enjoy yourself or with company of others a delicious coffee with fresh baked pastries every day,” reads the cafe’s website.

“A place where you can enjoy a light lunch and continue with your labor day.”

KK’s Cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday until 5 p.m.

For more information, follow the cafe’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

KK’s Cafe, 205 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ

