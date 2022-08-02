‘He Fought Until The End:’ Beloved Dad, NJ Hotdog Shop Owner Vin Russo Dies After COVID Battle

Beloved father and NJ hotdog shop owner Vin Russo died Friday, Feb. 4 following a courageous and valiant battle with COVID-19.

Russo, who owns Joe’s Alpha Dogs at the Port Colden Mall in Washington with his wife, Frances, was admitted to the hospital with virus complications on Sunday, Jan. 9, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family.

By the following day, Russo, 59, was in the ICU preparing to be put on a ventilator while dealing with separate kidney issues.

Russo fought for his life in the ICU for almost a month before succumbing to complications, according to Frances, who shared regular updates to Joe’s Alpha Dogs’ Facebook page:

“He fought until the end,” wrote Frances on a post sharing the news of Vin’s passing. “He passed quickly and wasn't in pain.”

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers for Vin. That's what helped him keep fighting until we were all able to him again. I'm sorry for all of us. Love you my honey bunny. Always.”

More than $17,700 had been raised since the campaign’s creation on Wednesday, Jan. 19 for Vin and Frances Russo, who opened Joe’s Alpha Dogs about four years ago in honor of their son, Joe.

The Russo family has used their restaurant not only to provide stable employment for Joe, who has Autism, but to rally for others with disabilities and several other marginalized groups.

“They have not only done that for their son, but have supported the greater Autism and developmentally disabled community by working with local programs providing job-sampling opportunities,” reads the GoFundMe, launched by Tammy McGee.

“They also support our Military and Veterans by offering discounts and participating in Toys For Tots. Throughout the year, you will find them helping other groups through fundraising efforts.”

Meanwhile, a memorial celebration to honor Russo’s life legacy was planned for Sunday, May 22 — what would’ve been his 60th birthday.

“Thank you for everything you have done for us,” Frances writes. “God bless you all.”

