CVS Pharmacy Opens For Business In Warren County

A new CVS Pharmacy the manager describes as a “mansion” is now open for business in Warren County.

Located at the corner of Routes 31 and 57 in Washington Borough, the store “went from a little hole in the wall to a mansion,” Store Manager Lori Fredo said in a post from the Washington Business Improvement District’s Facebook page.

The pharmacy was previously located on a side road and now sits in a “very visible location with so many cars driving through from points east, west, north and south,” said Katie Karkus, managing partner of developer Washington 31 LLC with Anita and Ram Gupta.

The new store was designed using the borough’s “master plan” to cover construction bases like specialty lighting and the total amenities of a full-service pharmacy.

"Pretty much everything we asked of the developer was done," said Borough manager Matt Hall. "They were very cooperative and worked with us."

CVS Pharmacy is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

