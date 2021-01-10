Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Business

CVS Pharmacy Opens For Business In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A new CVS Pharmacy the manager describes as a “mansion” is now open for business in Warren County.
A new CVS Pharmacy the manager describes as a “mansion” is now open for business in Warren County. Photo Credit: Washington BID via Facebook

A new CVS Pharmacy the manager describes as a “mansion” is now open for business in Warren County.

Located at the corner of Routes 31 and 57 in Washington Borough, the store “went from a little hole in the wall to a mansion,” Store Manager Lori Fredo said in a post from the Washington Business Improvement District’s Facebook page.

The pharmacy was previously located on a side road and now sits in a “very visible location with so many cars driving through from points east, west, north and south,” said Katie Karkus, managing partner of developer Washington 31 LLC with Anita and Ram Gupta.

The new store was designed using the borough’s “master plan” to cover construction bases like specialty lighting and the total amenities of a full-service pharmacy.

"Pretty much everything we asked of the developer was done," said Borough manager Matt Hall. "They were very cooperative and worked with us."

CVS Pharmacy is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.