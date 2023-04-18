Beloved Phillipsburg Dad Justin Cooper ‘Loved All His Friends Like Family,’ 33

Raised in Bound Brook, Justin moved to Phillipsburg in 2012, his obituary says.

Justin was passionate about Yu-Gi-Oh and demonstrated his skill for the game in several tournaments throughout the years.

He also loved martial arts like Isshin-Ryu Karate and dreamed of opening his own Dojo with his best friend, Jesse.

Justin spent much of his time at Gamer’s Edge in Stroudsburg, PA, and had a passion for immersing himself in the various fantasy worlds of video games.

Above all, however, came Justin’s loved ones, whom he always put first.

“Justin loved all his friends like family,” reads his memorial. “He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.”

In addition to his best friend, Justin is survived by his loving mother, Jill; son, Connor; sister, Jillynn; niece, Desiree; paternal grandfather, uncles, Bogdan and Russ Kukharsky; ‘bonus mom and dad,’ Carol and Rob; ‘bonus brothers,’ Jesse and Edwin, and many more.

Justin’s visitation is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home in Bound Brook. Cremation is private.

“Justin was a warrior, a brother and the best man I knew,” reads one of numerous tributes on Justin’s obituary. “He loved fiercely, and defended his loved ones with everything he had. He stood beside me through my toughest times, we stood toe to toe with the world and I'll never be the same without him…I love you Justin, you will be sorely missed for as long as I live and I will do everything I can to honor your memory and carry on your warrior spirit.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Justin Cooper.

