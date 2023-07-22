Ambulance Driver Hurt In Crash With State Police Vehicle On Rt. 46

The crash occurred on the eastbound side near milepost 11 in White Township around 2 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

A marked NJSP Ford Explorer was traveling behind a marked Oxford EMS Chevy Tahoe, both responding to a medical service call with their emergency lights activated.

The Chevy stopped and tried to make a U-turn, and the NJSP Ford was “unable to avoid collision” and struck it from behind before hitting the guardrail, Curry said.

The Chevy driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper was unharmed.

No further details were released.

