Active Shooter: Arrest Reportedly Made In NW Jersey Town At PA Border

Portland, PA Mayor Heather Fischer said in a social media post that she was told of the arrest shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 12.

Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer reportedly said two people were hospitalized. The extent of injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

A shelter-in-place was lifted soon after, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police and other law enforcement remained in the area late into the night as an investigation proceeded.

It all apparently began with a domestic incident on Columbia Street in Knowlton Township, directly across the Delaware River from Portland.

State Police troopers from various barracks immediately responded, along with multiple ALS and BLS units, shortly before 8 p.m.

Area roadways were closed in addition to the shelter-in-place.

The shooter -- said to be "covered in tattoos" -- was reportedly taken into custody near or on Route 46 just minutes later.

New Jersey State Police didn't immediately release any information.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.