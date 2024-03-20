Roselle Electric Scooter Operator Trapped Under Turning Vehicle, Killed At Linden Intersection

The vehicle was turning south on N. Wood Avenue in Linden and was trying to turn left onto E. Gibbons Street, when it struck the Roselle man on the scooter around 2:30 p.m., Linden police said.

The scooter operator, in the northbound lanes, was trapped under the vehicle, which was lifted by the city's firefighters. The victim pronounced deceased a short time later at RWJBH Rahway Hospital and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau.

