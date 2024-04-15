Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 82°

Shots Fired Into Linden Home: Police

Several gunshots were fired into a home in Linden on the evening of Sunday, April 14, police said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file)
Sam Barron

At 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Elmwood Terrace on a report of shots fired and discovered a suspect or suspects fired several shots into the home before running from the scene, Linden police said in a release.

No injuries were reported, police said. The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Nicole Andrews at 908-474-8662 or via email at nandrews@lpdnj.org.

