Breaking News: 4 Victims Reported In Mother's Day Shooting In Newark
NJ Woman Named Among 3 Victims Struck By Stray Bullets In Times Square Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Shooting suspect
Shooting suspect Photo Credit: NYPD

A New Jersey woman and two other innocent bystanders were struck by stray bullets in a Saturday evening shooting in Times Square, authorities said.

The unnamed 43-year-old woman, a 4-year-old Brooklyn girl and a 23-year-old woman visiting Manhattan for Mother's Day were all hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries following the 5 p.m. shooting at  W 44th Street and 7th Avenue, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Gunfire broke out during a dispute between a group of men, stray bullets hitting the innocent bystanders, Shea said.

The suspect was identified in surveillance footage released by the NYPD.

The toddler was shot in the leg while shopping for toys with her parents and undergoing surgery; the New Jersey woman was shot in the foot and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg, Shea said.  

The three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

