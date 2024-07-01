Cops ID Roselle Driver, 21, Dead In Crash That Left Married Couple With Numerous Broken Bones

At 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a BMW and a Subaru on the 400 block of East 1st Avenue, Roselle police said. The crash caused the Subaru to roll over and the BMW to burst into flames, police said.

A passerby pulled out Amaro of the BMW before it became engulfed in flames, police said. Amaro was pronounce dead at the scene, police said.

A married couple in their 50s, both Roselle residents, sustained numerous broken bones and were transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Roselle Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 908-259-4019.

