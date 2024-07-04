Scotch Plains Home Sells For $126K Over Asking Price

A 2,308-square foot home in Union County sold for $126,000 over asking price and was under contract in less than a week.

The split-level home at 1111 Jefferson Ave. in Scotch Plains was listed by Juan Gamarra of Compass New Jersey in the spring, and was under contract in less than seven days.

The 4-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home had 11 offers, four of them over $100,000, Gamarra said.

The final offer was for $825,000, the buyer closing just in time for summer vacation.

"There's not much inventory in Scotch Plains, so when a property under $1 million comes on the market, it's pretty hot," the realtor said. "Buyers find it desirable."

The home is newly-remodeled, the previous owners having converted the garage into a studio apartment with its own bathroom and separate entrance, Gamarra said.

An extension in the rear of the home makes it much more spacious than it appears.

Gamarra said the property being in walking distance to the local middle school and its proximity to Fanwood made it all the more desirable.

"The community itself is great," Gamarra said. "The property has all the features that a great home will provide, especially in the area."

