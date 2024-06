It happened on the in the 400 block of East 1st Street where two vehicles purportedly collided head-on.

Police confirmed that the accident was fatal but provided no details beyond that.

News12 says the victim was a 21-year-old man in a BMW, the vehicle that caught fire.

Photos from the scene show the other vehicle involved was a Subaru SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

