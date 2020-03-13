Contact Us
Teaneck Daily Voice
News

Teaneck Now Has 8 Presumed Positive COVID-19 Cases, Officials Say

Cecilia Levine
Teaneck police
Teaneck police Photo Credit: George Miros

Teaneck's total number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases jumped to eight as of Friday, officials said.

That's an additional three cases since Thursday, making it the municipality in New Jersey with the most number of cases.

"I have an imperative to do everything possible to slow the spread of this serious virus and protect those who are most vulnerable," Township Manager Dean B. Kazinci said.

"This is a difficult and extraordinary situation, and I recognize that people throughout our community, including our workforce, are concerned for their personal health and that of their families and friends."

Another case in Garfield was announced Thursday night, moments after Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco closed schools in all 75 municipalities indefinitely beginning 3 p.m. Friday.

