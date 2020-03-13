'We Are All At Risk': Beloved St. Joe's Doc In Charge Of Emergency Preparedness Has Coronavirus

A beloved physician in charge of emergency preparedness at St. Joseph's University Medical Center is in critical condition at the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dr. James Pruden, 70, has been working at the Paterson hospital since 1982, leading the hospital through a 2014 Ebola scare and 2009 swine flu outbreak.

The Teaneck resident was admitted March 6 with cold-like symptoms and upper respiratory problems, and remains in the St. Joe's intensive care unit, St. Joseph's Health President Kevin Slavin said.

Teaneck had eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

Pruden last week told NorthJersey.com the hospital's staff is "well-trained to use all of the tools and techniques to effectively manage potential cases."

Pruden gave Slavin permission to release his name at a press conference in hopes it gives others the courage to get tested.

"The point we want to make is we are all at risk of this," Slavin said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.