Woman Killed In Home Explosion On 95th Birthday Was North Jersey’s ‘Cookie Lady,’ Family Says

That’s because, for 18 years, customers could count on seeing her cheerful smile behind the counter at Angelo’s Bakery in Newton, which her family owned until late 1996. In her younger years, she worked at and lived above an older family business, Vitiello’s Bakery in Newark, her obituary says.

Tragically, Maria died in the explosion at her home on Dove Island Road in Stillwater Township just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, her 95th birthday.

One of her grandchildren, Elizabeth, 33, reflects on the experience with Daily Voice:

“My parents were in their bedroom on the opposite side of the house of the explosion and my grandmother was on the side of the house where it did explode,” says Elizabeth, who now lives in Redding, Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth arrived at the property around 10:30 a.m. and saw “probably 10 different fire trucks,” she says.

“They were lined up over the hill on the street. They were all over the lawn. They were all around the rubble and there were trucks in the driveway.”

While Elizabeth’s parents, Frank and Anne, escaped with minor injuries, their beloved dog, Bella, perished in the explosion as well.

Born in Ponza, Italy, Maria arrived in the United States when she was three years old. Frank took over the bakery from his father, Angelo, and although it's since been sold, Elizabeth says her parents — and Maria — have been recognized for their generosity and compassion ever since.

“I've had people say to me as an adult, 'oh my gosh, your grandmother, that was the cookie lady,'" Mallozzi says. “'I grew up with the cookie lady.' Or, 'your dad was so talented; he made my wedding cake.'”

The Mallozzis purchased the four-acre property behind Hendershots Point “with the intention of living the quiet life,” Elizabeth says of her family home. It was deemed a total loss after the explosion, and the cause is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's sister, Angela, has spent about 12 years as a first responder — several of them with the Stillwater Area Fire Company, which urged donations to a GoFundMe launched for the family’s support.

The campaign raised around $32,000 in just four days.

Frank, now an electrician, and Anne, who has been teaching for the Diocese of Paterson for 27 years, have received incredible community support both during and after the tragic incident.

“New Jersey State Police were there and they were compassionate,” Elizabeth recalls.

“All of them were compassionate and wonderful with my parents and with the rest of my family that showed up, and it was friends and family that stood with my parents and made sure my dad got his stuff, treated and helped my mom make any phone calls or talk to people.”

Maria’s funeral was scheduled for Friday, July 21 at the Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton.

Elizabeth showed endless gratitude to campaign contributors and first responders on her parents' behalf.

“We're all ridiculously touched at the outpour of love and support,” she says.

“Honestly, love, prayers, support, and the GoFundMe is really what's going to help them rebuild their lives.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.